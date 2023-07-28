PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFSI) to Issue $0.20 Quarterly Dividend

PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFSI – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, July 27th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.20 per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, August 25th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 14th.

PennyMac Financial Services has raised its dividend payment by an average of 88.2% annually over the last three years. PennyMac Financial Services has a dividend payout ratio of 9.0% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect PennyMac Financial Services to earn $9.17 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.80 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 8.7%.

PFSI traded down $4.12 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $76.08. 713,298 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 373,917. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.51 and a beta of 1.49. PennyMac Financial Services has a 1-year low of $41.76 and a 1-year high of $82.92. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $69.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $64.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34.

PennyMac Financial Services ( NYSE:PFSI Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.11. The firm had revenue of $336.55 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $391.93 million. PennyMac Financial Services had a return on equity of 9.86% and a net margin of 20.37%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that PennyMac Financial Services will post 4.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. TheStreet downgraded PennyMac Financial Services from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, April 28th. Wedbush lifted their price objective on PennyMac Financial Services from $80.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Friday. BTIG Research lifted their price objective on PennyMac Financial Services from $65.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on PennyMac Financial Services from $82.00 to $89.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on PennyMac Financial Services in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, PennyMac Financial Services currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $83.00.

In related news, CEO David Spector sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.96, for a total value of $929,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 405,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,131,223.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other PennyMac Financial Services news, Director Anne Mccallion sold 28,216 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.95, for a total transaction of $1,832,629.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,926 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $319,943.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO David Spector sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.96, for a total value of $929,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 405,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,131,223.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 119,536 shares of company stock valued at $7,811,379 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 17.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PFSI. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of PennyMac Financial Services by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,992,531 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $282,877,000 after buying an additional 256,717 shares during the last quarter. MFN Partners Management LP boosted its stake in shares of PennyMac Financial Services by 14.0% in the 1st quarter. MFN Partners Management LP now owns 4,531,792 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $241,091,000 after buying an additional 556,274 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of PennyMac Financial Services by 7,011.7% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 801,420 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,283,000 after buying an additional 790,151 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of PennyMac Financial Services by 93.7% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 783,884 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $41,703,000 after buying an additional 379,161 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in PennyMac Financial Services by 322.3% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 706,965 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $37,610,000 after purchasing an additional 539,539 shares during the last quarter. 59.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PennyMac Financial Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the mortgage banking and investment management activities in the United States. It operates through three segments: Production, Servicing, and Investment Management. The Production segment is involved in the origination, acquisition, and sale of loans.

