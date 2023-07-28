Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGA) Short Interest Down 16.0% in July

Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGA – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,210,000 shares, a decrease of 16.0% from the June 30th total of 1,440,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 309,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.9 days. Approximately 3.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. DA Davidson raised their price objective on Pegasystems from $48.00 to $52.00 in a report on Friday. Wedbush upgraded Pegasystems from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 5th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Pegasystems in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays raised their price objective on Pegasystems from $41.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, BNP Paribas upgraded Pegasystems from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $50.00 to $65.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Pegasystems presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.00.

In other Pegasystems news, CAO Efstathios A. Kouninis sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.50, for a total value of $49,500.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,296.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CAO Efstathios A. Kouninis sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.50, for a total transaction of $49,500.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,296.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Leon Trefler sold 3,244 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $162,200.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 28,130 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,406,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 7,363 shares of company stock valued at $363,240 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 50.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in Pegasystems by 52.1% during the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 23,426 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,155,000 after acquiring an additional 8,029 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. bought a new position in Pegasystems during the second quarter worth about $2,848,000. Creative Planning lifted its holdings in Pegasystems by 13.8% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 6,146 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $303,000 after acquiring an additional 746 shares in the last quarter. AtonRa Partners bought a new position in Pegasystems during the second quarter worth about $526,000. Finally, Contravisory Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Pegasystems during the second quarter worth about $226,000. 46.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of PEGA opened at $49.28 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.90. Pegasystems has a 1 year low of $29.05 and a 1 year high of $59.23. The stock has a market cap of $4.09 billion, a PE ratio of -32.00 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.64.

Pegasystems (NASDAQ:PEGA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The technology company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.33). The business had revenue of $325.47 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $350.88 million. Pegasystems had a negative net margin of 9.80% and a negative return on equity of 63.49%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Pegasystems will post -0.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 3rd were given a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 30th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.24%. Pegasystems’s dividend payout ratio is currently -7.79%.

Pegasystems Inc develops, markets, licenses, hosts, and supports enterprise software applications in the United States, rest of the Americas, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company provides Pega Platform, an intelligent automation software for clients' processes and workflows; and Pega Infinity, a software platform that unifies customer engagement and digital process automation.

