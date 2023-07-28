Peabody Energy (NYSE:BTU) Trading Down 5.3% Following Weak Earnings

Peabody Energy Co. (NYSE:BTU – Get Free Report)’s share price fell 5.3% on Thursday following a dissappointing earnings announcement. The stock traded as low as $21.14 and last traded at $21.24. 510,236 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 86% from the average session volume of 3,739,295 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.42.

The coal producer reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.54 by ($0.38). Peabody Energy had a net margin of 29.80% and a return on equity of 48.04%. The company had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.29 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.67 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Peabody Energy Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.075 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 9th. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.41%. Peabody Energy’s payout ratio is 2.87%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Peabody Energy declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Monday, April 17th that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the coal producer to reacquire up to 26.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Separately, B. Riley reduced their target price on shares of Peabody Energy from $27.00 to $25.00 in a report on Friday.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Peabody Energy

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BTU. Harbour Investments Inc. raised its stake in shares of Peabody Energy by 323.1% in the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 1,100 shares of the coal producer’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 840 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Peabody Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Park Place Capital Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Peabody Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Peabody Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Quarry LP raised its stake in shares of Peabody Energy by 1,079.8% in the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,345 shares of the coal producer’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,231 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.09% of the company’s stock.

Peabody Energy Trading Down 1.7 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 2.17. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $20.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.94. The firm has a market cap of $3.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.05.

About Peabody Energy

Peabody Energy Corporation engages in coal mining business in the United States, Japan, Taiwan, Australia, India, Brazil, Belgium, Chile, France, Indonesia, China, Vietnam, South Korea, and internationally. The company operates through Seaborne Thermal Mining, Seaborne Metallurgical Mining, Powder River Basin Mining, and Other U.S.

Further Reading

