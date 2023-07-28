PCB Bancorp (NASDAQ:PCB) Declares $0.18 Quarterly Dividend

PCB Bancorp (NASDAQ:PCB – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, July 27th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.18 per share on Friday, August 18th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 10th.

PCB Bancorp has raised its dividend by an average of 33.9% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 5 years. PCB Bancorp has a payout ratio of 37.5% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect PCB Bancorp to earn $1.88 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.72 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 38.3%.

Get PCB Bancorp alerts:

PCB Bancorp Stock Down 3.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ PCB traded down $0.61 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $16.24. 12,933 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 41,465. The stock has a market cap of $232.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.19 and a beta of 0.67. PCB Bancorp has a 1 year low of $12.86 and a 1 year high of $20.42. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $15.26 and a 200 day moving average of $15.71.

Insider Activity at PCB Bancorp

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other PCB Bancorp news, Director Sang Young Lee bought 2,353 shares of PCB Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $13.10 per share, with a total value of $30,824.30. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,373,544 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,993,426.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Insiders have acquired 8,446 shares of company stock valued at $116,550 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 25.73% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Invesco Ltd. purchased a new position in PCB Bancorp during the first quarter valued at approximately $300,000. Rhumbline Advisers purchased a new position in PCB Bancorp during the second quarter valued at approximately $297,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in PCB Bancorp by 68.2% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 11,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $267,000 after acquiring an additional 4,725 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in PCB Bancorp by 79.2% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 10,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,000 after acquiring an additional 4,497 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in PCB Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $214,000. 54.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price objective on PCB Bancorp from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 6th.

About PCB Bancorp

(Get Free Report)

PCB Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for PCB Bank that provides various banking products and services to small to medium-sized businesses, individuals, and professionals in Southern California. The company offers demand, savings, money market, and time deposits, as well as certificates of deposit; and trade finance, remote deposit capture, courier deposit services, positive pay services, zero balance accounts, and sweep accounts.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for PCB Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PCB Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.