PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) Shares Purchased by Gyroscope Capital Management Group LLC

Gyroscope Capital Management Group LLC raised its stake in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report) by 29.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 19,590 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,492 shares during the quarter. Gyroscope Capital Management Group LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $1,488,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PYPL. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PayPal by 110,462.4% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 17,136,071 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,220,431,000 after purchasing an additional 17,120,572 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of PayPal during the fourth quarter worth $1,022,333,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of PayPal by 51.1% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 17,133,910 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,220,277,000 after purchasing an additional 5,794,620 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PayPal during the fourth quarter worth $319,712,000. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PayPal by 122.0% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 6,230,481 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $720,555,000 after purchasing an additional 3,424,122 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.83% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on PYPL. JMP Securities cut their target price on PayPal from $100.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Barclays cut their target price on PayPal from $108.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of PayPal in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on PayPal from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, StockNews.com lowered PayPal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $97.03.

NASDAQ PYPL traded up $1.95 on Friday, hitting $73.98. 10,182,292 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,942,665. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $66.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $72.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $58.95 and a 52-week high of $103.03. The company has a market capitalization of $82.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.31.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The credit services provider reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.07. PayPal had a net margin of 9.63% and a return on equity of 19.34%. The business had revenue of $7.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.99 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.54 EPS. PayPal’s revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.86 EPS for the current year.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. The company provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, PayPal Zettle, Hyperwallet, PayPal Honey, and Paidy names. Its payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 150 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

