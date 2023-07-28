Pavion Blue Capital LLC Sells 47 Shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Pavion Blue Capital LLC lessened its stake in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 0.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,358 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 47 shares during the period. Pavion Blue Capital LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $1,659,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of V. BCK Partners Inc. bought a new stake in Visa during the 1st quarter valued at $2,717,000. Markel Corp increased its stake in shares of Visa by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Markel Corp now owns 961,105 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $213,144,000 after purchasing an additional 3,065 shares in the last quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Visa in the first quarter worth about $2,323,000. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new position in shares of Visa in the first quarter valued at $538,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in Visa in the first quarter worth $1,496,000. 84.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Visa Stock Up 0.7 %

V stock opened at $236.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.49. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $231.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $227.89. Visa Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $174.60 and a fifty-two week high of $245.37. The company has a market cap of $442.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.97.

Visa Announces Dividend

Visa ( NYSE:V Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The credit-card processor reported $2.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.05. Visa had a return on equity of 49.42% and a net margin of 51.94%. The firm had revenue of $8.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.06 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.98 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Visa Inc. will post 8.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 11th will be given a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 10th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.76%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.84%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

V has been the subject of several research reports. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Visa from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Barclays boosted their price target on Visa from $272.00 to $287.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Visa from $273.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Visa from $253.00 to $263.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on Visa from $282.00 to $284.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $269.22.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 24,025 shares of Visa stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total value of $5,766,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 24,025 shares of Visa stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total transaction of $5,766,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Vasant M. Prabhu sold 13,343 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.26, for a total value of $3,125,731.18. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 73,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,250,437.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 124,439 shares of company stock worth $29,336,675. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Visa Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, click to pay; Visa Direct, a real-time payments network; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral B2B cross-border payments network; Visa Treasury as a Service, a cross-border consumer payments business; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

Further Reading

