Pavion Blue Capital LLC Sells 47 Shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Pavion Blue Capital LLC lessened its stake in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 0.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,358 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 47 shares during the period. Pavion Blue Capital LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $1,659,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of V. BCK Partners Inc. bought a new stake in Visa during the 1st quarter valued at $2,717,000. Markel Corp increased its stake in shares of Visa by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Markel Corp now owns 961,105 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $213,144,000 after purchasing an additional 3,065 shares in the last quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Visa in the first quarter worth about $2,323,000. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new position in shares of Visa in the first quarter valued at $538,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in Visa in the first quarter worth $1,496,000. 84.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Visa Stock Up 0.7 %
V stock opened at $236.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.49. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $231.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $227.89. Visa Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $174.60 and a fifty-two week high of $245.37. The company has a market cap of $442.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.97.
Visa Announces Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 11th will be given a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 10th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.76%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.84%.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
V has been the subject of several research reports. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Visa from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Barclays boosted their price target on Visa from $272.00 to $287.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Visa from $273.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Visa from $253.00 to $263.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on Visa from $282.00 to $284.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $269.22.
Insider Activity
In related news, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 24,025 shares of Visa stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total value of $5,766,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 24,025 shares of Visa stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total transaction of $5,766,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Vasant M. Prabhu sold 13,343 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.26, for a total value of $3,125,731.18. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 73,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,250,437.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 124,439 shares of company stock worth $29,336,675. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Visa Profile
Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, click to pay; Visa Direct, a real-time payments network; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral B2B cross-border payments network; Visa Treasury as a Service, a cross-border consumer payments business; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.
