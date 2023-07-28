Paramount Group, Inc. (NYSE:PGRE) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Paramount Group, Inc. (NYSE:PGRE – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,190,000 shares, a drop of 18.1% from the June 30th total of 13,660,000 shares. Currently, 6.3% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 2,160,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.2 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have issued reports on PGRE shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Paramount Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $4.50 target price on shares of Paramount Group in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.92.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its stake in shares of Paramount Group by 2.9% in the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 96,985 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $441,000 after acquiring an additional 2,776 shares during the period. Caprock Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Paramount Group in the first quarter worth $82,000. Globeflex Capital L P purchased a new stake in Paramount Group during the fourth quarter worth $4,299,000. Cipher Capital LP purchased a new stake in Paramount Group during the fourth quarter worth $63,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Paramount Group by 13.5% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 475,843 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,827,000 after buying an additional 56,765 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.47% of the company’s stock.

Paramount Group Price Performance

Paramount Group Cuts Dividend

Paramount Group stock opened at $5.11 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 4.46 and a quick ratio of 4.46. Paramount Group has a 1 year low of $3.90 and a 1 year high of $7.95. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $4.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.94.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th were given a $0.035 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $0.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.74%. Paramount Group’s payout ratio is presently -82.35%.

About Paramount Group

Headquartered in New York City, Paramount Group, Inc is a fully-integrated real estate investment trust that owns, operates, manages, acquires and redevelops high-quality, Class A office properties located in select central business district submarkets of New York City and San Francisco. Paramount is focused on maximizing the value of its portfolio by leveraging the sought-after locations of its assets and its proven property management capabilities to attract and retain high-quality tenants.

