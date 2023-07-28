Papa John’s International (NASDAQ:PZZA) Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Papa John’s International (NASDAQ:PZZA – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on PZZA. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Papa John’s International from $96.00 to $90.00 in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Bank of America raised their target price on Papa John’s International from $99.00 to $106.00 in a report on Friday, July 21st. 58.com restated an initiates rating on shares of Papa John’s International in a report on Wednesday, June 14th. OTR Global upgraded Papa John’s International to a positive rating in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, KeyCorp cut their price objective on Papa John’s International from $92.00 to $90.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Papa John’s International has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $93.00.

Papa John’s International Stock Down 1.3 %

NASDAQ:PZZA traded down $1.14 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $83.33. The company had a trading volume of 478,089 shares, compared to its average volume of 616,361. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $74.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $79.21. Papa John’s International has a one year low of $66.74 and a one year high of $97.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.72 billion, a PE ratio of 37.61, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.09.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Papa John’s International ( NASDAQ:PZZA Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $527.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $534.00 million. Papa John’s International had a negative return on equity of 30.45% and a net margin of 3.82%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.95 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Papa John’s International will post 2.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Papa John’s International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Papa John’s International by 1,752.6% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 352 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 333 shares during the last quarter. Park Place Capital Corp acquired a new position in shares of Papa John’s International during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Papa John’s International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Papa John’s International during the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000.

About Papa John’s International

Papa John's International, Inc operates and franchises pizza delivery and carryout restaurants under the Papa John's trademark in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Domestic Company-Owned Restaurants, North America Commissaries, North America Franchising, and International Operations.

