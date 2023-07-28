Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG) Shares Sold by Foundry Partners LLC

Foundry Partners LLC lowered its position in Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG – Free Report) by 32.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 78,377 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 37,228 shares during the quarter. Foundry Partners LLC owned 0.09% of Packaging Co. of America worth $10,881,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ieq Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Packaging Co. of America during the 4th quarter worth approximately $229,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Packaging Co. of America by 14.4% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 16,312 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,086,000 after acquiring an additional 2,057 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc grew its holdings in Packaging Co. of America by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 8,274 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,058,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. acquired a new position in Packaging Co. of America during the fourth quarter worth about $304,000. Finally, Atria Investments Inc lifted its stake in Packaging Co. of America by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 10,236 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,309,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares during the last quarter. 90.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Packaging Co. of America Stock Up 0.3 %

PKG stock traded up $0.39 on Friday, reaching $152.82. 561,118 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 708,713. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $132.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $135.16. Packaging Co. of America has a one year low of $110.56 and a one year high of $155.40. The company has a market cap of $13.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 3.12 and a quick ratio of 1.91.

Packaging Co. of America Dividend Announcement

Packaging Co. of America ( NYSE:PKG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The industrial products company reported $2.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.99 billion. Packaging Co. of America had a return on equity of 23.37% and a net margin of 10.79%. Packaging Co. of America’s quarterly revenue was down 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.23 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Packaging Co. of America will post 7.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th were paid a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 14th. Packaging Co. of America’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.85%.

Insider Activity at Packaging Co. of America

In related news, VP Thomas A. Hassfurther sold 27,027 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.80, for a total transaction of $4,021,617.60. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 198,121 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,480,404.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Charles J. Carter sold 9,263 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.64, for a total value of $1,386,115.32. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,878,968.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Thomas A. Hassfurther sold 27,027 shares of Packaging Co. of America stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.80, for a total value of $4,021,617.60. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 198,121 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,480,404.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have commented on PKG shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $122.00 to $137.00 in a research note on Thursday. StockNews.com began coverage on Packaging Co. of America in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. VNET Group reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Packaging Co. of America in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $140.00 to $156.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, 22nd Century Group reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Packaging Co. of America in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $131.50.

About Packaging Co. of America

Packaging Corporation of America manufactures and sells containerboard and corrugated packaging products in the United States. The company operates through Packaging and Paper segments. The Packaging segment offers various containerboard and corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers used to protect and transport manufactured goods; multi-color boxes and displays that help to merchandise the packaged product in retail locations; and honeycomb protective packaging products, as well as packaging for meat, fresh fruit and vegetables, processed food, beverages, and other industrial and consumer products.

Further Reading

