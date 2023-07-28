PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR) Given New $90.00 Price Target at Citigroup

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR – Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by Citigroup from $88.00 to $90.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. Citigroup currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of PACCAR in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a buy rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of PACCAR from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of PACCAR from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, July 17th. Argus cut shares of PACCAR from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Finally, OTR Global cut shares of PACCAR to a positive rating in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $71.65.

PACCAR Price Performance

PCAR traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $85.34. 2,922,228 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,012,640. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The company has a market capitalization of $44.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.26, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.96. PACCAR has a 52-week low of $54.64 and a 52-week high of $90.05. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $79.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $70.80.

PACCAR Increases Dividend

PACCAR ( NASDAQ:PCAR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The company reported $2.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.18 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $8.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.31 billion. PACCAR had a net margin of 11.20% and a return on equity of 29.75%. The company’s revenue was up 24.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.38 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that PACCAR will post 8.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 17th will be issued a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 16th. This is a boost from PACCAR’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. PACCAR’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.36%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other PACCAR news, CEO R Preston Feight sold 46,523 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.64, for a total value of $3,379,430.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 128,105 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,305,547.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO R Preston Feight sold 46,523 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.64, for a total transaction of $3,379,430.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 128,105 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,305,547.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Michael T. Barkley sold 25,072 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.50, for a total value of $1,892,936.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 51,565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,893,157.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 93,087 shares of company stock worth $6,880,180 in the last 90 days. 2.06% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On PACCAR

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PCAR. MV Capital Management Inc. increased its position in PACCAR by 66.4% in the first quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 351 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the period. Avalon Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of PACCAR during the first quarter valued at $27,000. Key Financial Inc increased its holdings in shares of PACCAR by 5,614.3% during the first quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 393 shares during the period. Grove Bank & Trust increased its holdings in shares of PACCAR by 72.4% during the first quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the period. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont increased its holdings in shares of PACCAR by 84.0% during the first quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the period. 66.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About PACCAR

PACCAR Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes light, medium, and heavy-duty commercial trucks in the United States, Europe, Mexico, South America, Australia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Truck, Parts, and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs, manufactures, and distributes trucks for the over-the-road and off-highway hauling of commercial and consumer goods.

See Also

