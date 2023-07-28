Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.97 EPS

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The construction company reported $4.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.25 by $0.97, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Owens Corning had a net margin of 13.62% and a return on equity of 25.59%. The company had revenue of $2.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.54 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.83 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Owens Corning Stock Performance

Shares of OC stock traded up $1.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $140.07. 1,035,998 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 884,221. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.85, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 2.07. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $123.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $106.52. Owens Corning has a 52 week low of $74.22 and a 52 week high of $143.67.

Owens Corning Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 4th. Investors of record on Monday, July 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 14th. Owens Corning’s payout ratio is 14.74%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Insider Buying and Selling at Owens Corning

OC has been the subject of several research reports. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Owens Corning from $142.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Owens Corning from $102.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Loop Capital lifted their price target on shares of Owens Corning from $138.00 to $157.00 in a research note on Thursday. Benchmark lowered shares of Owens Corning from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Owens Corning from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $95.00 to $133.00 in a research note on Friday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $135.85.

In other Owens Corning news, insider Gunner Smith sold 6,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.01, for a total value of $793,569.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 31,153 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,582,906.53. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Daniel T. Smith sold 3,670 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.11, for a total value of $389,423.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 46,811 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,967,115.21. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Gunner Smith sold 6,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.01, for a total transaction of $793,569.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 31,153 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,582,906.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Owens Corning

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Owens Corning during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Power Corp of Canada acquired a new position in Owens Corning during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its position in Owens Corning by 611.0% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 583 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 501 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new position in Owens Corning during the 1st quarter worth approximately $57,000. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its position in Owens Corning by 64.4% during the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 633 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. 93.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Owens Corning

Owens Corning engages in manufacture and sale of insulation, roofing, and fiberglass composite materials in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Composites, Insulation, and Roofing. The Composites segment manufactures, fabricates, and sells glass reinforcements in the form of fiber; and glass fiber products in the form of fabrics, non-wovens, and other specialized products.

