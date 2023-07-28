Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) Given New $185.00 Price Target at Barclays

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC – Free Report) had its price objective upped by Barclays from $161.00 to $185.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Barclays currently has an overweight rating on the construction company’s stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Owens Corning in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a strong-buy rating for the company. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Owens Corning from $105.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 6th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Owens Corning from $132.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Owens Corning from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $135.00 to $168.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Owens Corning from $102.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $135.85.

Owens Corning Stock Performance

NYSE OC traded up $1.01 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $140.07. The company had a trading volume of 1,035,998 shares, compared to its average volume of 884,221. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The stock has a market cap of $12.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.46. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $123.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $106.52. Owens Corning has a fifty-two week low of $74.22 and a fifty-two week high of $143.67.

Owens Corning Dividend Announcement

Owens Corning ( NYSE:OC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The construction company reported $4.22 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.25 by $0.97. The company had revenue of $2.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.54 billion. Owens Corning had a net margin of 13.62% and a return on equity of 25.59%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.83 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Owens Corning will post 11.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 17th will be paid a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 14th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.48%. Owens Corning’s payout ratio is currently 14.74%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Gunner Smith sold 6,900 shares of Owens Corning stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.01, for a total transaction of $793,569.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 31,153 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,582,906.53. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider Gunner Smith sold 6,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.01, for a total value of $793,569.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 31,153 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,582,906.53. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Daniel T. Smith sold 3,670 shares of Owens Corning stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.11, for a total transaction of $389,423.70. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 46,811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,967,115.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.89% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Owens Corning

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of OC. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of Owens Corning by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,502 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $595,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Owens Corning by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 2,606 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $238,000 after buying an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Owens Corning by 24.9% in the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 13,517 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,237,000 after buying an additional 2,693 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of Owens Corning by 10.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 19,987 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,888,000 after buying an additional 1,952 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Owens Corning by 245.2% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 3,649 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $333,000 after buying an additional 2,592 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.43% of the company’s stock.

Owens Corning Company Profile

Owens Corning engages in manufacture and sale of insulation, roofing, and fiberglass composite materials in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Composites, Insulation, and Roofing. The Composites segment manufactures, fabricates, and sells glass reinforcements in the form of fiber; and glass fiber products in the form of fabrics, non-wovens, and other specialized products.

