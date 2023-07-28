Overstock.com (NASDAQ:OSTK) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.07 EPS

Overstock.com (NASDAQ:OSTK – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.07, Briefing.com reports. Overstock.com had a positive return on equity of 1.20% and a negative net margin of 3.14%. The firm had revenue of $422.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $409.64 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.19 earnings per share. Overstock.com’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Overstock.com Trading Down 0.1 %

Overstock.com stock traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $34.99. 3,734,798 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,850,161. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.07 and a beta of 3.53. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Overstock.com has a 12 month low of $17.05 and a 12 month high of $39.00.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on OSTK. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $34.00 price target on shares of Overstock.com in a research report on Friday, July 21st. DA Davidson lowered their price objective on shares of Overstock.com from $92.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Friday. StockNews.com lowered shares of Overstock.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, June 30th. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Overstock.com from $24.50 to $35.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Overstock.com from $19.00 to $32.00 in a report on Friday, June 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.86.

Institutional Trading of Overstock.com

About Overstock.com

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Overstock.com by 355,142.7% during the first quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,612,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,691,000 after acquiring an additional 1,612,348 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Overstock.com by 25.3% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,480,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,105,000 after purchasing an additional 905,863 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP increased its stake in Overstock.com by 212.8% in the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 855,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,344,000 after acquiring an additional 582,120 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Overstock.com by 346.6% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 600,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,166,000 after purchasing an additional 465,800 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in Overstock.com during the 4th quarter valued at $6,985,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.77% of the company’s stock.

Overstock.com, Inc operates as an online retailer in the United States. It offers furniture, décor, area rug, bedding and bath, home improvement, outdoor, and kitchen and dining items. The company provides its products and services through its internet websites comprising overstock.com, o.co, overstock.ca, and overstockgovernment.com.

