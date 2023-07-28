Otter Creek Advisors LLC Sells 33,516 Shares of BRP Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRP)

Otter Creek Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of BRP Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRP – Free Report) by 29.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 81,727 shares of the company’s stock after selling 33,516 shares during the quarter. BRP Group accounts for about 1.5% of Otter Creek Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Otter Creek Advisors LLC owned 0.07% of BRP Group worth $2,081,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in BRP Group in the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in BRP Group by 2,262.6% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 2,602 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of BRP Group by 50.5% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after acquiring an additional 1,231 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of BRP Group by 202.4% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,000 after acquiring an additional 4,070 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in shares of BRP Group by 15.3% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,000 after purchasing an additional 1,120 shares during the last quarter. 48.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have issued reports on BRP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of BRP Group from $32.00 to $28.00 in a report on Thursday, July 6th. Raymond James decreased their price target on BRP Group from $34.00 to $30.00 in a report on Monday, May 15th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of BRP Group from $36.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of BRP Group from $29.00 to $28.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.20.

BRP Group stock traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $24.96. 68,351 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 362,903. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The firm has a market cap of $2.92 billion, a PE ratio of -18.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.54. BRP Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $19.26 and a 12-month high of $33.34.

BRP Group (NASDAQ:BRP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.02. BRP Group had a positive return on equity of 5.09% and a negative net margin of 7.37%. The business had revenue of $330.45 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $312.19 million. Research analysts expect that BRP Group, Inc. will post 0.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other BRP Group news, General Counsel Seth Bala Cohen sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.47, for a total transaction of $44,940.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 21,982 shares in the company, valued at approximately $493,935.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 22.65% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

BRP Group, Inc markets and sells insurance products and services in the United States. It operates through four segments: Middle Market, Specialty, MainStreet, and Medicare. The Middle Market segment provides commercial risk management, employee benefits solutions, and private risk management for mid-to-large size businesses and high net worth individuals, as well as its families.

