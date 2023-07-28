Otter Creek Advisors LLC Has $2.96 Million Stake in Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX)

Otter Creek Advisors LLC trimmed its position in Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX – Free Report) by 44.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 36,722 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 29,286 shares during the quarter. Hologic accounts for 2.1% of Otter Creek Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Otter Creek Advisors LLC’s holdings in Hologic were worth $2,963,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ellevest Inc. raised its stake in Hologic by 9.3% during the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,397 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $105,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC grew its holdings in shares of Hologic by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 4,055 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $303,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Headinvest LLC grew its holdings in shares of Hologic by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Headinvest LLC now owns 10,712 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $801,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. grew its holdings in shares of Hologic by 2.4% during the first quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. now owns 5,586 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $451,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund grew its holdings in shares of Hologic by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 35,471 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,654,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. 93.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ HOLX traded up $0.30 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $80.69. 822,132 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,526,681. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.89 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 4.41, a quick ratio of 3.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $79.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $81.01. Hologic, Inc. has a twelve month low of $59.78 and a twelve month high of $87.88.

Hologic ( NASDAQ:HOLX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The medical equipment provider reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.18. Hologic had a return on equity of 19.39% and a net margin of 18.56%. The company had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $957.53 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.07 earnings per share. Hologic’s revenue was down 28.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Hologic, Inc. will post 3.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

HOLX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Raymond James increased their target price on Hologic from $95.00 to $100.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Needham & Company LLC upgraded Hologic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, July 14th. Citigroup raised their price target on Hologic from $85.00 to $90.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Mizuho raised their price target on Hologic from $92.00 to $95.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Hologic in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Hologic currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $88.75.

In related news, insider Essex D. Mitchell sold 2,390 shares of Hologic stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.73, for a total value of $200,114.70. Following the sale, the insider now owns 7,212 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $603,860.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Hologic news, insider Essex D. Mitchell sold 2,390 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.73, for a total value of $200,114.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,212 shares in the company, valued at $603,860.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Scott T. Garrett sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.72, for a total value of $797,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 57,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,547,149.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.66% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hologic, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products for women's health through early detection and treatment in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Diagnostics, Breast Health, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health.

