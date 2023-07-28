Otter Creek Advisors LLC Buys New Stake in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Otter Creek Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 15,000 shares of the social networking company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,179,000. Meta Platforms accounts for 2.3% of Otter Creek Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in META. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Meta Platforms in the 4th quarter valued at $5,424,543,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Meta Platforms during the fourth quarter worth $4,223,148,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new position in Meta Platforms during the fourth quarter worth $4,220,171,000. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in Meta Platforms during the fourth quarter worth $4,072,543,000. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Meta Platforms during the fourth quarter worth $1,796,633,000. 62.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:META traded up $10.99 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $322.70. The stock had a trading volume of 27,136,082 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,063,920. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $281.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $223.07. The company has a market capitalization of $826.99 billion, a PE ratio of 37.95, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.19. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a twelve month low of $88.09 and a twelve month high of $326.20. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Meta Platforms ( NASDAQ:META Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The social networking company reported $2.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.68. The firm had revenue of $28.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.49 billion. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 18.70% and a return on equity of 22.11%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 12.02 EPS for the current year.

META has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $240.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Susquehanna upped their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $310.00 to $400.00 in a research report on Thursday. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $320.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. JMP Securities upped their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $350.00 to $380.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Wolfe Research upped their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $300.00 to $330.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, forty-two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $315.65.

In related news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 393 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.18, for a total value of $95,569.74. Following the sale, the insider now owns 28,188 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,854,757.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Meta Platforms news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 393 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.18, for a total transaction of $95,569.74. Following the sale, the insider now owns 28,188 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,854,757.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Susan J. Li sold 10,643 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.81, for a total transaction of $2,488,439.83. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 73,958 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,292,119.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 40,723 shares of company stock valued at $9,884,328 over the last 90 days. 13.75% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

