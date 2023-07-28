Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS) Releases FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $3.45-$3.50 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.48. The company issued revenue guidance of $14.00 billion-$14.30 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $14.13 billion. Otis Worldwide also updated its FY23 guidance to $3.45-3.50 EPS.

Otis Worldwide Stock Performance

OTIS traded up $0.38 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $90.05. The stock had a trading volume of 2,465,366 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,854,191. The business has a fifty day moving average of $86.32 and a 200 day moving average of $84.15. The company has a market cap of $37.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.38 and a beta of 0.96. Otis Worldwide has a 1 year low of $62.49 and a 1 year high of $91.33.

Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.06. Otis Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 28.62% and a net margin of 9.59%. The business had revenue of $3.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.59 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.86 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Otis Worldwide will post 3.46 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Otis Worldwide from $88.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Barclays increased their price target on Otis Worldwide from $79.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. TheStreet upgraded Otis Worldwide from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Otis Worldwide from $89.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, HSBC boosted their price target on Otis Worldwide from $81.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Friday, June 23rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $88.43.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of OTIS. Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Otis Worldwide by 5.2% in the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 2,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of Otis Worldwide during the first quarter worth about $240,000. Ancora Advisors LLC grew its position in Otis Worldwide by 11.2% in the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 3,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,000 after buying an additional 349 shares in the last quarter. Forum Financial Management LP grew its position in Otis Worldwide by 18.7% in the 1st quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 2,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,000 after buying an additional 455 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Capital Advisors Group LLC. bought a new position in Otis Worldwide in the 4th quarter valued at about $220,000. 96.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Otis Worldwide Corporation engages in the manufacturing, installation, and servicing of elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

