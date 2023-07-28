Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS) Announces Earnings Results

Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.06, Briefing.com reports. Otis Worldwide had a net margin of 9.59% and a negative return on equity of 28.62%. The firm had revenue of $3.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.59 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.86 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. Otis Worldwide updated its FY23 guidance to $3.45-3.50 EPS and its FY 2023 guidance to $3.45-$3.50 EPS.

Otis Worldwide Stock Down 0.1 %

OTIS traded down $0.05 during trading on Friday, hitting $89.62. The company had a trading volume of 937,475 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,843,322. The company has a market capitalization of $37.04 billion, a PE ratio of 28.38 and a beta of 0.96. Otis Worldwide has a one year low of $62.49 and a one year high of $91.33. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $86.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $84.15.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Otis Worldwide

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OTIS. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Otis Worldwide in the 4th quarter valued at $370,013,000. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in Otis Worldwide by 54.3% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,221,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $324,857,000 after buying an additional 1,484,963 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Otis Worldwide by 66.9% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,453,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,764,000 after buying an additional 1,384,353 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Otis Worldwide by 33.8% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,896,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $299,840,000 after buying an additional 984,793 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in Otis Worldwide by 3,566.3% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 854,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,129,000 after buying an additional 831,299 shares during the last quarter. 96.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

About Otis Worldwide

OTIS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Otis Worldwide from $79.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. HSBC raised their price objective on shares of Otis Worldwide from $81.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Friday, June 23rd. TheStreet raised shares of Otis Worldwide from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Otis Worldwide from $96.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Otis Worldwide from $88.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $88.43.

Otis Worldwide Corporation engages in the manufacturing, installation, and servicing of elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

