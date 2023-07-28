Ordinals Price Reaches $6.40 on Exchanges (ORDI)

Ordinals (ORDI) traded 0.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on July 27th. Ordinals has a total market capitalization of $134.45 million and $18.73 million worth of Ordinals was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ordinals token can currently be purchased for approximately $6.40 or 0.00021902 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Ordinals has traded 10.3% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Ordinals Token Profile

Ordinals’ total supply is 21,000,000 tokens. Ordinals’ official website is ordinals.com.

Buying and Selling Ordinals

According to CryptoCompare, “Ordinals (ORDI) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ordinals-BRC20 platform. Ordinals has a current supply of 21,000,000. The last known price of Ordinals is 6.4714754 USD and is up 3.10 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 38 active market(s) with $17,410,797.85 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://ordinals.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ordinals directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ordinals should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ordinals using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

