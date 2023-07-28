Orange (NYSE:ORAN) Lifted to “Buy” at StockNews.com

Orange (NYSE:ORAN – Get Free Report) was upgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Citigroup raised Orange from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Barclays raised Orange from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 18th.

Shares of Orange stock traded down $0.14 on Thursday, reaching $11.46. 341,214 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 443,714. Orange has a 1-year low of $8.81 and a 1-year high of $13.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.92. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $11.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.64.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. CWM LLC increased its position in shares of Orange by 44.6% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,790 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 860 shares in the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its position in shares of Orange by 162.2% in the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 4,720 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 2,920 shares in the last quarter. Dividend Assets Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Orange by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Dividend Assets Capital LLC now owns 4,660 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 2,330 shares in the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp increased its position in shares of Orange by 2,553.0% in the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 5,306 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 5,106 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Orange by 394.3% in the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,139 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 4,897 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.07% of the company’s stock.

Orange SA provides various fixed telephony and mobile telecommunications, data transmission, and other value-added services to customers, businesses, and other telecommunications operators in France and internationally. The company operates through France; Spain and Other European Countries; The Africa and Middle East; Enterprise; International Carriers & Shared Services; and Mobile Financial Services segments.

