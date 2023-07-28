Orange (NYSE:ORAN) Lifted to “Buy” at StockNews.com

Orange (NYSE:ORAN – Get Free Report) was upgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday.
Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Citigroup raised Orange from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Barclays raised Orange from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 18th.
Orange Stock Performance
Shares of Orange stock traded down $0.14 on Thursday, reaching $11.46. 341,214 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 443,714. Orange has a 1-year low of $8.81 and a 1-year high of $13.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.92. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $11.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.64.
About Orange
Orange SA provides various fixed telephony and mobile telecommunications, data transmission, and other value-added services to customers, businesses, and other telecommunications operators in France and internationally. The company operates through France; Spain and Other European Countries; The Africa and Middle East; Enterprise; International Carriers & Shared Services; and Mobile Financial Services segments.
