Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) Shares Acquired by Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC

Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC increased its holdings in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) by 6.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,033 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 427 shares during the quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $653,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. NewSquare Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Oracle by 843.3% in the first quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 283 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC acquired a new position in Oracle during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Oracle in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Oracle in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Oracle in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.43% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Edward Screven sold 354,837 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.39, for a total transaction of $43,783,337.43. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,543,033 shares in the company, valued at $313,784,841.87. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Oracle news, Chairman Lawrence Joseph Ellison sold 1,750,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.95, for a total transaction of $211,662,500.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 1,145,732,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $138,576,328,095.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Edward Screven sold 354,837 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.39, for a total transaction of $43,783,337.43. Following the sale, the insider now owns 2,543,033 shares in the company, valued at approximately $313,784,841.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 4,175,443 shares of company stock valued at $510,658,596. Insiders own 43.70% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Oracle Stock Performance

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Oracle from $120.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $130.00 price objective on shares of Oracle in a research report on Thursday. StockNews.com downgraded Oracle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 22nd. Bank of America boosted their target price on Oracle from $112.00 to $132.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Oracle from $93.00 to $109.00 in a report on Monday, June 12th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Oracle has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $119.37.

NYSE:ORCL traded down $0.38 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $116.02. 3,192,902 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,593,283. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.54, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91. Oracle Co. has a one year low of $60.78 and a one year high of $127.54. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $113.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $98.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $314.91 billion, a PE ratio of 38.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.01.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 12th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $13.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.74 billion. Oracle had a net margin of 17.02% and a negative return on equity of 470.73%. Oracle’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.31 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Oracle Co. will post 4.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Oracle Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 12th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 11th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.38%. Oracle’s payout ratio is 52.29%.

About Oracle

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

