Optimum Investment Advisors Sells 2,100 Shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV)

Optimum Investment Advisors lowered its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV – Free Report) by 63.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,200 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,100 shares during the quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors’ holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF were worth $92,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of BIV. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 8,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $637,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC now owns 35,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,655,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Architects LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Wealth Architects LLC now owns 2,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 4,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $365,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prosperity Consulting Group LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Prosperity Consulting Group LLC now owns 3,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA BIV traded up $0.21 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $74.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 406,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,037,956. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $71.40 and a 52 week high of $80.04. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $75.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $75.83.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BIV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.