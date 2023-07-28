Optimum Investment Advisors Increases Stock Position in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

Optimum Investment Advisors raised its holdings in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Free Report) by 11.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 950 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors’ holdings in Cummins were worth $227,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CMI. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Cummins by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,507,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,334,312,000 after purchasing an additional 266,704 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Cummins by 10.5% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,026,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $733,360,000 after purchasing an additional 287,870 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Cummins by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,939,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $710,947,000 after purchasing an additional 70,040 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Cummins by 634.9% during the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,078,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $496,464,000 after purchasing an additional 1,795,480 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Eagle Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Cummins by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 2,055,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $498,112,000 after purchasing an additional 55,502 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.72% of the company’s stock.

Cummins Stock Down 0.2 %

CMI stock traded down $0.63 during trading on Friday, reaching $257.93. The stock had a trading volume of 228,480 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,001,381. Cummins Inc. has a 1-year low of $200.40 and a 1-year high of $261.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company has a market capitalization of $36.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.57, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.05. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $236.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $237.62.

Cummins Cuts Dividend

Cummins ( NYSE:CMI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $5.55 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.70 by $0.85. The firm had revenue of $8.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.13 billion. Cummins had a net margin of 8.37% and a return on equity of 25.94%. The firm’s revenue was up 32.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $4.04 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Cummins Inc. will post 19.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 7th. Investors of record on Friday, August 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.0168 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 24th. This represents a $0.07 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.03%. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.40%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. VNET Group reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Cummins in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. 888 reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Cummins in a report on Wednesday, May 31st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Cummins in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Cummins from $231.00 to $227.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Cummins from $265.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $266.00.

Cummins Company Profile

(Free Report)

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The company offers diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers new parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

