Optimum Investment Advisors Increases Stake in Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH)

Optimum Investment Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH – Free Report) by 13.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,250 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors’ holdings in Enphase Energy were worth $263,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ENPH. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Enphase Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $325,230,000. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Enphase Energy by 46.0% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,300,019 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $344,453,000 after purchasing an additional 409,697 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its position in Enphase Energy by 86.2% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 801,156 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $161,657,000 after acquiring an additional 370,992 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in shares of Enphase Energy by 162.9% during the 4th quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 527,745 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $139,831,000 after purchasing an additional 326,975 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Enphase Energy by 86.6% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 667,303 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $176,808,000 after acquiring an additional 309,665 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ENPH stock traded down $14.59 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $152.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,666,901 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,125,270. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $172.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $193.41. Enphase Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $145.67 and a 52 week high of $339.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 3.24 and a current ratio of 3.45. The company has a market cap of $20.85 billion, a PE ratio of 43.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.44.

Enphase Energy ( NASDAQ:ENPH Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The semiconductor company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $711.12 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $726.94 million. Enphase Energy had a return on equity of 74.86% and a net margin of 18.83%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Enphase Energy, Inc. will post 4.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Mandy Yang purchased 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $156.86 per share, with a total value of $549,010.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 99,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,535,884.98. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, CFO Mandy Yang purchased 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $156.86 per share, with a total value of $549,010.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 99,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,535,884.98. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP David A. Ranhoff sold 1,791 shares of Enphase Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.10, for a total transaction of $313,604.10. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 82,644 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,470,964.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Enphase Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $200.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Friday. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on Enphase Energy from $325.00 to $275.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Enphase Energy from $224.00 to $199.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Enphase Energy in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $268.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price target on Enphase Energy from $260.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $246.86.

Enphase Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells home energy solutions for the solar photovoltaic industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers semiconductor-based microinverter, which converts energy at the individual solar module level, and combines with its proprietary networking and software technologies to provide energy monitoring and control services.

