Optimum Investment Advisors Has $125,000 Stock Position in Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. (NYSE:IIPR)

Optimum Investment Advisors reduced its position in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. (NYSE:IIPR – Free Report) by 57.1% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,650 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,200 shares during the period. Optimum Investment Advisors’ holdings in Innovative Industrial Properties were worth $125,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IIPR. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in Innovative Industrial Properties by 41.5% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 2,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $481,000 after buying an additional 687 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in Innovative Industrial Properties by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 9,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,893,000 after buying an additional 676 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Innovative Industrial Properties by 55.5% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 12,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,585,000 after buying an additional 4,492 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in Innovative Industrial Properties by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 64,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,298,000 after buying an additional 4,898 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in Innovative Industrial Properties by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 42,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,914,000 after buying an additional 2,556 shares during the period. 72.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Craig Hallum lowered Innovative Industrial Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $125.00 to $80.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. Compass Point decreased their price objective on Innovative Industrial Properties to $100.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 17th. Piper Sandler lowered Innovative Industrial Properties from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $80.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, June 29th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Innovative Industrial Properties in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $121.80.

Innovative Industrial Properties Stock Performance

Shares of IIPR stock traded up $1.65 during trading on Friday, hitting $76.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 71,140 shares, compared to its average volume of 322,396. The company has a market cap of $2.15 billion, a PE ratio of 13.31 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a current ratio of 17.70, a quick ratio of 17.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The business has a fifty day moving average of $72.88 and a 200-day moving average of $78.53. Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. has a 52 week low of $63.36 and a 52 week high of $125.38.

Innovative Industrial Properties (NYSE:IIPR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The company reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.89 by ($0.46). The business had revenue of $76.07 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.80 million. Innovative Industrial Properties had a net margin of 55.72% and a return on equity of 8.22%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. will post 7.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Innovative Industrial Properties Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th were issued a dividend of $1.80 per share. This represents a $7.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 29th. Innovative Industrial Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 127.89%.

Innovative Industrial Properties Profile

Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc is a self-advised Maryland corporation focused on the acquisition, ownership and management of specialized properties leased to experienced, state-licensed operators for their regulated cannabis facilities. Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc has elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust, commencing with the year ended December 31, 2017.

Featured Stories

