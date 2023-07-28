Optimum Investment Advisors Decreases Stock Position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August (BATS:PAUG)

Optimum Investment Advisors decreased its holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August (BATS:PAUG – Free Report) by 14.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the period. Optimum Investment Advisors’ holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August were worth $177,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Integral Investment Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August by 123.7% in the first quarter. Integral Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 940,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,731,000 after purchasing an additional 519,874 shares during the last quarter. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August in the first quarter valued at $12,885,000. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August by 92.6% in the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 854,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,214,000 after purchasing an additional 410,704 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August by 63.5% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 704,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,986,000 after purchasing an additional 273,721 shares during the period. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August by 19.7% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 502,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,234,000 after purchasing an additional 82,776 shares during the period.

BATS:PAUG traded down $0.19 on Friday, reaching $31.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 194,916 shares. The company has a 50-day moving average of $30.73 and a 200 day moving average of $29.78.

About Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August

The Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August (PAUG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. PAUG was launched on Aug 1, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.

