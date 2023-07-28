Optimum Investment Advisors Cuts Stock Holdings in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

Optimum Investment Advisors lowered its stake in shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Free Report) by 30.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,225 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after selling 525 shares during the quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors’ holdings in EOG Resources were worth $140,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its position in shares of EOG Resources by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 9,118 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $1,019,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Bollard Group LLC increased its position in shares of EOG Resources by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Bollard Group LLC now owns 10,569 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $1,369,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. White Pine Capital LLC increased its position in shares of EOG Resources by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. White Pine Capital LLC now owns 3,942 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $511,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Chelsea Counsel Co. increased its position in shares of EOG Resources by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Chelsea Counsel Co. now owns 6,360 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $824,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its position in shares of EOG Resources by 47.5% in the 1st quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 295 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.58% of the company’s stock.

Get EOG Resources alerts:

Insider Activity

In other EOG Resources news, COO Lloyd W. Helms, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.87, for a total value of $579,350.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 149,689 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,344,464.43. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other EOG Resources news, COO Lloyd W. Helms, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.87, for a total value of $579,350.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 149,689 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,344,464.43. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Jeffrey R. Leitzell sold 2,031 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.26, for a total transaction of $238,155.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 37,607 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,409,796.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

EOG Resources Trading Up 1.1 %

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on EOG shares. UBS Group started coverage on shares of EOG Resources in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $152.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $139.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $147.00 to $138.00 in a research report on Monday, May 15th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of EOG Resources in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $141.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $145.32.

Shares of EOG stock traded up $1.40 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $130.16. 1,367,551 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,559,501. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 1-year low of $97.39 and a 1-year high of $150.88. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $114.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $117.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $76.13 billion, a PE ratio of 8.04, a PEG ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.53.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The energy exploration company reported $2.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.42 by $0.27. EOG Resources had a net margin of 33.83% and a return on equity of 30.34%. The business had revenue of $6.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.28 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $4.00 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 51.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 10.49 EPS for the current year.

EOG Resources Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.825 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 14th. This represents a $3.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.54%. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.64%.

EOG Resources Company Profile

(Free Report)

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, and natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its principal producing areas are in New Mexico and Texas in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago. The company was formerly known as Enron Oil & Gas Company.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for EOG Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EOG Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.