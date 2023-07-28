Optimum Investment Advisors Cuts Stake in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS)

Optimum Investment Advisors cut its stake in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS – Free Report) by 65.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,300 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,300 shares during the quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors’ holdings in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF were worth $110,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LMBS. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 137.7% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 20,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,002,000 after purchasing an additional 11,859 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its position in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 32.5% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 18,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $884,000 after purchasing an additional 4,427 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its position in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 27.9% in the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 18,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $913,000 after purchasing an additional 4,073 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its position in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 2.1% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 696,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,100,000 after purchasing an additional 14,231 shares during the period. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its position in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 53.3% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 313,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,352,000 after purchasing an additional 109,087 shares during the period.

Get First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF alerts:

First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF Stock Down 0.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ LMBS traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $47.58. 793,367 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 664,916. First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF has a 52-week low of $46.62 and a 52-week high of $48.65. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $47.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.92.

First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF Dividend Announcement

About First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 24th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.78%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 21st.

(Free Report)

The First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (LMBS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. MBS index. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests in a variety of mortgage-backed securities with target duration of less than 3 years. LMBS was launched on Nov 4, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.