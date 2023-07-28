Optimum Investment Advisors Cuts Position in Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN)

Optimum Investment Advisors lessened its holdings in Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN – Free Report) by 54.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,000 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 1,200 shares during the period. Optimum Investment Advisors’ holdings in Ciena were worth $53,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CIEN. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ciena in the 1st quarter worth approximately $214,000. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board increased its holdings in shares of Ciena by 12.1% in the first quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 26,800 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,408,000 after purchasing an additional 2,900 shares during the period. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ciena by 173.2% in the first quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,848 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $937,000 after purchasing an additional 11,314 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ciena by 17.1% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,316,653 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $121,671,000 after purchasing an additional 338,136 shares during the period. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Ciena by 77,703.3% in the first quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 23,341 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,226,000 after purchasing an additional 23,311 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.15% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Gary B. Smith sold 4,174 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.48, for a total transaction of $177,311.52. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 449,439 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,092,168.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Ciena news, SVP Scott Mcfeely sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.20, for a total value of $82,400.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 92,892 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,827,150.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Gary B. Smith sold 4,174 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.48, for a total transaction of $177,311.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 449,439 shares in the company, valued at $19,092,168.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 26,173 shares of company stock valued at $1,114,788 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.99% of the company’s stock.

Ciena Price Performance

Several research firms have issued reports on CIEN. Rosenblatt Securities cut their price target on shares of Ciena from $65.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. Westpark Capital started coverage on shares of Ciena in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Ciena in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of Ciena from $65.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Ciena from $74.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ciena currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.63.

Shares of NYSE:CIEN traded down $1.67 on Friday, reaching $41.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,680,126 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,810,884. Ciena Co. has a 52-week low of $38.33 and a 52-week high of $56.38. The company has a market cap of $6.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.04, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $47.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 2.62 and a current ratio of 3.66.

Ciena (NYSE:CIEN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 6th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.13. Ciena had a net margin of 5.02% and a return on equity of 9.31%. The business had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.36 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Ciena Co. will post 1.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ciena Corporation provides hardware and software services for delivery of video, data, and voice traffic metro, aggregation, and access communications network worldwide. The company's Networking Platforms segment offers convergence of coherent optical transport, open optical networking, IP routing, and switching services.

