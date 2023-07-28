Optimum Investment Advisors Acquires Shares of 3,500 Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET)

Optimum Investment Advisors acquired a new stake in Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET – Free Report) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 3,500 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Energy Transfer by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 79,889 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $894,000 after acquiring an additional 3,501 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its position in shares of Energy Transfer by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 424,932 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $4,755,000 after acquiring an additional 2,403 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its position in shares of Energy Transfer by 13.7% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 260,824 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,919,000 after acquiring an additional 31,407 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in shares of Energy Transfer by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 159,249 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,782,000 after buying an additional 10,856 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Energy Transfer by 43.0% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 192,394 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,153,000 after buying an additional 57,880 shares during the last quarter. 34.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP Bradford D. Whitehurst purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $12.43 per share, for a total transaction of $124,300.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 1,303,055 shares in the company, valued at $16,196,973.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Bradford D. Whitehurst purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $12.43 per share, for a total transaction of $124,300.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 1,303,055 shares in the company, valued at $16,196,973.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Kelcy L. Warren purchased 500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $12.27 per share, for a total transaction of $6,135,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chairman now owns 59,078,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $724,892,912.79. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 1,510,000 shares of company stock valued at $18,749,300 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 3.28% of the company’s stock.

Energy Transfer Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of ET stock traded up $0.06 on Friday, hitting $13.20. The company had a trading volume of 2,611,893 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,114,472. The firm has a market cap of $41.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.84 and a beta of 1.70. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $12.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.12. Energy Transfer LP has a twelve month low of $10.02 and a twelve month high of $13.67.

Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The pipeline company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.01). Energy Transfer had a return on equity of 13.06% and a net margin of 5.08%. The business had revenue of $19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.49 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.37 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Energy Transfer LP will post 1.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Energy Transfer Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 21st. Investors of record on Monday, August 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 11th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.39%. Energy Transfer’s dividend payout ratio is currently 91.79%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently weighed in on ET shares. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on shares of Energy Transfer in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Mizuho upped their price objective on Energy Transfer from $17.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on Energy Transfer from $15.00 to $16.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.57.

Energy Transfer Company Profile

(Free Report)

Energy Transfer LP provides energy-related services. The company owns and operates approximately 11,600 miles of natural gas transportation pipeline, and three natural gas storage facilities in Texas and two natural gas storage facilities located in the state of Texas and Oklahoma; and 19,945 miles of interstate natural gas pipeline.

Further Reading

