OPG Power Ventures Plc (LON:OPG) Insider Avantika Gupta Buys 50,000 Shares

OPG Power Ventures Plc (LON:OPG – Get Free Report) insider Avantika Gupta bought 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 27th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 9 ($0.12) per share, for a total transaction of £4,500 ($5,769.97).
OPG Power Ventures Trading Up 6.2 %
Shares of LON OPG traded up GBX 0.53 ($0.01) during midday trading on Friday, reaching GBX 9.03 ($0.12). The stock had a trading volume of 509,691 shares, compared to its average volume of 795,052. The firm has a market cap of £36.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 902.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.15 and a beta of 0.57. OPG Power Ventures Plc has a twelve month low of GBX 5.50 ($0.07) and a twelve month high of GBX 10 ($0.13). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.25, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 1.29. The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 8.61 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 8.25.
OPG Power Ventures Company Profile
