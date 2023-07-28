OPG Power Ventures Plc (LON:OPG) Insider Avantika Gupta Buys 50,000 Shares

OPG Power Ventures Plc (LON:OPG – Get Free Report) insider Avantika Gupta bought 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 27th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 9 ($0.12) per share, for a total transaction of £4,500 ($5,769.97).

OPG Power Ventures Trading Up 6.2 %

Shares of LON OPG traded up GBX 0.53 ($0.01) during midday trading on Friday, reaching GBX 9.03 ($0.12). The stock had a trading volume of 509,691 shares, compared to its average volume of 795,052. The firm has a market cap of £36.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 902.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.15 and a beta of 0.57. OPG Power Ventures Plc has a twelve month low of GBX 5.50 ($0.07) and a twelve month high of GBX 10 ($0.13). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.25, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 1.29. The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 8.61 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 8.25.

Get OPG Power Ventures alerts:

OPG Power Ventures Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Further Reading

OPG Power Ventures Plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, owns, operates, and maintains private sector power projects in India. It operates thermal and solar power plants. The company primarily sells electric power to public sector undertakings and heavy industrial companies. OPG Power Ventures Plc was incorporated in 2008 and is based in Chennai, India.

Receive News & Ratings for OPG Power Ventures Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OPG Power Ventures and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.