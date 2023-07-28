OneMain (NYSE:OMF) Issues Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.23 EPS

OneMain (NYSE:OMF – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The financial services provider reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by ($0.23), Briefing.com reports. OneMain had a net margin of 14.60% and a return on equity of 22.26%. The business had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $883.84 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.87 earnings per share.

OMF traded down $0.05 on Friday, hitting $45.35. 1,166,796 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,085,347. OneMain has a 12 month low of $28.77 and a 12 month high of $48.64. The business has a 50-day moving average of $42.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $40.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.47, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.70.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 11th. Investors of record on Monday, August 7th will be paid a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 4th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.82%. OneMain’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 75.05%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of OneMain from $47.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of OneMain from $46.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Monday, April 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of OneMain from $47.00 to $43.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of OneMain from $53.00 to $57.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Northland Securities cut their target price on shares of OneMain from $50.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $50.36.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in OneMain during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in OneMain by 129.0% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 710 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Highlander Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of OneMain during the fourth quarter worth about $67,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in OneMain by 70.0% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,129 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 877 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in OneMain by 39.5% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,215 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 627 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.27% of the company’s stock.

OneMain Holdings, Inc, a financial service holding company, engages in the consumer finance and insurance businesses. The company originates, underwrites, and services personal loans secured by automobiles, other titled collateral, or unsecured. The company also offers credit cards and insurance products comprising life, disability, and involuntary unemployment insurance; optional non-credit insurance; guaranteed asset protection coverage as a waiver product or insurance; and membership plans.

