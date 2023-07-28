OneMain (NYSE:OMF) Issues Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.23 EPS

OneMain (NYSE:OMF – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The financial services provider reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by ($0.23), Briefing.com reports. OneMain had a net margin of 14.60% and a return on equity of 22.26%. The business had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $883.84 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.87 earnings per share.
OneMain Price Performance
OMF traded down $0.05 on Friday, hitting $45.35. 1,166,796 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,085,347. OneMain has a 12 month low of $28.77 and a 12 month high of $48.64. The business has a 50-day moving average of $42.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $40.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.47, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.70.
OneMain Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 11th. Investors of record on Monday, August 7th will be paid a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 4th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.82%. OneMain’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 75.05%.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in OneMain during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in OneMain by 129.0% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 710 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Highlander Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of OneMain during the fourth quarter worth about $67,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in OneMain by 70.0% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,129 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 877 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in OneMain by 39.5% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,215 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 627 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.27% of the company’s stock.
About OneMain
OneMain Holdings, Inc, a financial service holding company, engages in the consumer finance and insurance businesses. The company originates, underwrites, and services personal loans secured by automobiles, other titled collateral, or unsecured. The company also offers credit cards and insurance products comprising life, disability, and involuntary unemployment insurance; optional non-credit insurance; guaranteed asset protection coverage as a waiver product or insurance; and membership plans.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than OneMain
- How to Invest in Tech Stocks and Top Tech Stocks to Consider
- Can SAIA Continue its Stratospheric Rally?
- Investing in Travel Stocks Benefits
- Why Markets Are Loving Exxon Mobil, Despite The Earnings Dip
- Are Stock Buybacks Good for the Average Investor?
- 7 Best Industrial REITs to Buy Now
Receive News & Ratings for OneMain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OneMain and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.