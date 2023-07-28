OncoCyte (NYSE:OCX) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of OncoCyte (NYSE:OCX – Free Report) in a research note released on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.

OncoCyte Trading Up 7.8 %

Shares of OncoCyte stock traded up $0.31 during trading on Thursday, reaching $4.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 55,191 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,803. OncoCyte has a one year low of $3.80 and a one year high of $22.00.

OncoCyte (NYSE:OCX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.80) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($2.40) by $1.60. The business had revenue of $0.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.50 million.

About OncoCyte

OncoCyte Corporation, a molecular diagnostics company, research, develops, and commercializes proprietary laboratory-developed tests for the detection of cancer in the United States and internationally. The company offers DetermaRx, a molecular test for early-stage adenocarcinoma of the lung; and DetermaIO, a proprietary gene expression assay.

