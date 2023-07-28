OncoCyte (NASDAQ:OCX) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Posted by on Jul 28th, 2023

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of OncoCyte (NASDAQ:OCXFree Report) in a research note published on Wednesday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on shares of OncoCyte from $28.00 to $9.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th.

OncoCyte Stock Performance

OCX traded down $0.14 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $3.97. 52,982 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,554. OncoCyte has a 1 year low of $3.80 and a 1 year high of $22.00. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.23.

OncoCyte (NASDAQ:OCXGet Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.80) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.40) by $1.60. The business had revenue of $0.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.50 million. On average, analysts anticipate that OncoCyte will post -4.2 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On OncoCyte

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in OncoCyte by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,986,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,940,000 after acquiring an additional 90,534 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in OncoCyte during the second quarter worth about $896,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in OncoCyte by 5.7% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 460,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $686,000 after purchasing an additional 24,964 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in OncoCyte by 58.1% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 108,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 40,000 shares during the period. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC increased its stake in OncoCyte by 389.9% during the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 52,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 42,091 shares during the period. 69.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

OncoCyte Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

OncoCyte Corporation, a molecular diagnostics company, research, develops, and commercializes proprietary laboratory-developed tests for the detection of cancer in the United States and internationally. The company offers DetermaRx, a molecular test for early-stage adenocarcinoma of the lung; and DetermaIO, a proprietary gene expression assay.

Further Reading

