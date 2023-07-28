OncoCyte (NASDAQ:OCX) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of OncoCyte (NASDAQ:OCX – Free Report) in a research note published on Wednesday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on shares of OncoCyte from $28.00 to $9.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th.

Get OncoCyte alerts:

OncoCyte Stock Performance

OCX traded down $0.14 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $3.97. 52,982 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,554. OncoCyte has a 1 year low of $3.80 and a 1 year high of $22.00. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.23.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On OncoCyte

OncoCyte ( NASDAQ:OCX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.80) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.40) by $1.60. The business had revenue of $0.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.50 million. On average, analysts anticipate that OncoCyte will post -4.2 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in OncoCyte by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,986,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,940,000 after acquiring an additional 90,534 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in OncoCyte during the second quarter worth about $896,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in OncoCyte by 5.7% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 460,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $686,000 after purchasing an additional 24,964 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in OncoCyte by 58.1% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 108,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 40,000 shares during the period. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC increased its stake in OncoCyte by 389.9% during the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 52,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 42,091 shares during the period. 69.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

OncoCyte Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

OncoCyte Corporation, a molecular diagnostics company, research, develops, and commercializes proprietary laboratory-developed tests for the detection of cancer in the United States and internationally. The company offers DetermaRx, a molecular test for early-stage adenocarcinoma of the lung; and DetermaIO, a proprietary gene expression assay.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for OncoCyte Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OncoCyte and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.