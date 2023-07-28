OLD Second National Bank of Aurora Sells 5,605 Shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

OLD Second National Bank of Aurora cut its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report) by 74.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,964 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,605 shares during the period. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $302,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. ARGI Investment Services LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 4,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $678,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management now owns 8,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,237,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC now owns 5,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $760,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Simmons Bank boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Simmons Bank now owns 6,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,037,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Heritage Financial Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Heritage Financial Services LLC now owns 3,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $501,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VIG traded up $0.65 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $166.04. The company had a trading volume of 441,234 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,124,319. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 12 month low of $132.64 and a 12 month high of $167.33. The stock has a market cap of $70.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.10 and a beta of 0.85. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $159.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $156.14.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

