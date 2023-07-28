OLD Second National Bank of Aurora Sells 1,201 Shares of ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE)

OLD Second National Bank of Aurora cut its position in shares of ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE – Free Report) by 50.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,178 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,201 shares during the period. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora’s holdings in ONEOK were worth $75,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC raised its position in shares of ONEOK by 272.7% in the 1st quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 15,288 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $971,000 after acquiring an additional 11,186 shares in the last quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP raised its position in shares of ONEOK by 22.2% in the 1st quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 5,589 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $355,000 after acquiring an additional 1,017 shares in the last quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY raised its position in shares of ONEOK by 11.9% in the 1st quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY now owns 144,654 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $9,191,000 after acquiring an additional 15,436 shares in the last quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. raised its position in shares of ONEOK by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 10,844 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $689,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP raised its position in shares of ONEOK by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP now owns 1,223,356 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $77,732,000 after acquiring an additional 69,300 shares in the last quarter. 68.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get ONEOK alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently issued reports on OKE. Raymond James upped their target price on ONEOK from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Barclays dropped their price target on ONEOK from $71.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on ONEOK from $71.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 17th. Citigroup upgraded ONEOK from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $71.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price target on ONEOK from $82.00 to $81.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.45.

Insider Buying and Selling

ONEOK Trading Up 0.3 %

In other news, CEO Pierce Norton acquired 24,607 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 29th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $60.96 per share, for a total transaction of $1,500,042.72. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 42,017 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,561,356.32. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In other news, Director Brian L. Derksen purchased 4,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of $59.59 per share, for a total transaction of $291,991.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 18,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,114,333. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, CEO Pierce Norton purchased 24,607 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 29th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $60.96 per share, for a total transaction of $1,500,042.72. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 42,017 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,561,356.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

ONEOK stock traded up $0.23 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $67.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 992,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,785,189. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.06 billion, a PE ratio of 12.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.67. ONEOK, Inc. has a 1 year low of $50.50 and a 1 year high of $71.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $61.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $64.16.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The utilities provider reported $2.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.81 by $0.53. ONEOK had a return on equity of 36.54% and a net margin of 11.09%. The firm had revenue of $4.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.13 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.87 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that ONEOK, Inc. will post 5.49 EPS for the current year.

ONEOK Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.955 per share. This represents a $3.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 31st. ONEOK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 72.08%.

ONEOK Profile

(Free Report)

ONEOK, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in gathering, processing, fractionation, storage, transportation, and marketing of natural gas and natural gas liquids (NGL) in the United States. It operates through three segments: Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, and Natural Gas Pipelines segments.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for ONEOK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ONEOK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.