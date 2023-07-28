OLD Second National Bank of Aurora Has $151,000 Stock Holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

OLD Second National Bank of Aurora decreased its position in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) by 21.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,630 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 1,300 shares during the quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora’s holdings in Intel were worth $151,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Avaii Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intel in the 1st quarter valued at $354,000. Pacific Sage Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intel in the 4th quarter valued at $466,000. CM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Intel during the 1st quarter worth $282,000. Applied Capital LLC FL acquired a new stake in Intel during the 4th quarter worth $469,000. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP raised its stake in Intel by 39.9% during the 4th quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 296,833 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $7,845,000 after buying an additional 84,691 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.10% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Intel

In other news, major shareholder Corp Intel sold 38,500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.84, for a total transaction of $1,572,340,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, major shareholder Corp Intel sold 38,500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.84, for a total transaction of $1,572,340,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 8,200 shares of Intel stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $30.41 per share, with a total value of $249,362.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 138,265 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,204,638.65. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Intel Stock Up 6.0 %

Several brokerages recently commented on INTC. Barclays raised their price objective on Intel from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Intel from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Intel from $38.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. TD Cowen increased their target price on Intel from $31.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Wolfe Research increased their target price on Intel from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Intel has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.21.

Shares of NASDAQ INTC traded up $2.07 during trading on Friday, hitting $36.62. 53,978,754 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 44,573,301. The business’s fifty day moving average is $32.67 and its 200 day moving average is $30.46. Intel Co. has a fifty-two week low of $24.59 and a fifty-two week high of $37.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $152.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -54.24 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.76.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The chip maker reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.12. Intel had a negative net margin of 5.06% and a positive return on equity of 3.06%. The firm had revenue of $11.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.13 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.87 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 36.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Intel Co. will post -0.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Intel Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 7th will be given a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.37%. Intel’s payout ratio is presently -73.53%.

Intel Profile

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, Accelerated Computing Systems and Graphics, Intel Foundry Services, and Other segments. The company offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

