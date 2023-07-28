OLD Second National Bank of Aurora Has $123,000 Stock Holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG)

OLD Second National Bank of Aurora cut its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG – Free Report) by 22.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,221 shares of the company’s stock after selling 645 shares during the period. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $123,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 100.1% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 40,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,702,000 after buying an additional 20,414 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 18.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 21,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,432,000 after acquiring an additional 3,298 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth $1,294,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 40.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $418,000 after acquiring an additional 1,783 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 762,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,488,000 after purchasing an additional 34,919 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SPYG stock traded up $0.67 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $62.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 514,206 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,868,557. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $47.91 and a fifty-two week high of $63.08. The company has a market capitalization of $18.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.70 and a beta of 1.05. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $59.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $56.13.

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

