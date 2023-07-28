OLD Second National Bank of Aurora Grows Position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV)

OLD Second National Bank of Aurora grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV – Free Report) by 5.9% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 6,004 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 335 shares during the quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $244,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 127.6% in the first quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares during the period. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 212.8% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 483 shares during the period. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 100.3% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares during the period.

SPYV stock traded up $0.36 during trading on Friday, reaching $44.61. 839,499 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,597,464. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $42.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.35. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF has a 52-week low of $34.17 and a 52-week high of $44.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.04 billion, a PE ratio of 13.69 and a beta of 0.94.

SPDR S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Value ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Value Index. The S&P 500 Value Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

