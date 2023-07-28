Oil States International, Inc. (NYSE:OIS) Shares Sold by Foundry Partners LLC

Foundry Partners LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Oil States International, Inc. (NYSE:OIS – Free Report) by 24.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 894,373 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 287,362 shares during the quarter. Foundry Partners LLC’s holdings in Oil States International were worth $7,450,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OIS. Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Oil States International by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 58,030 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $403,000 after acquiring an additional 2,010 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of Oil States International by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 1,325,313 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $9,887,000 after acquiring an additional 4,736 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Oil States International by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 204,495 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,421,000 after acquiring an additional 5,849 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Oil States International by 23.8% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 30,522 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $212,000 after acquiring an additional 5,864 shares during the period. Finally, Ellevest Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Oil States International by 118.1% during the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 17,394 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $130,000 after acquiring an additional 9,419 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.68% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on OIS. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Oil States International in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Susquehanna reduced their price objective on shares of Oil States International from $10.00 to $9.00 in a report on Monday, April 3rd.

NYSE OIS traded up $0.43 during trading on Friday, hitting $7.75. The stock had a trading volume of 855,958 shares, compared to its average volume of 748,061. The company has a market capitalization of $497.94 million, a PE ratio of 256.33 and a beta of 2.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $7.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.95. Oil States International, Inc. has a twelve month low of $3.51 and a twelve month high of $10.47.

Oil States International (NYSE:OIS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The oil and gas company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $183.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $201.88 million. Oil States International had a net margin of 0.27% and a negative return on equity of 0.37%. The business’s revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.08) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Oil States International, Inc. will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Oil States International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides engineered capital equipment and products for the energy, industrial, and military sectors worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Well Site Services, Downhole Technologies, and Offshore/Manufactured Products. The Well Site Services segment offers a range of equipment and services that are used to drill for, establish, and maintain the flow of oil and natural gas from a well throughout its lifecycle.

