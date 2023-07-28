Ohio Valley Banc (NASDAQ:OVBC) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Ohio Valley Banc (NASDAQ:OVBC – Free Report) in a research report report published on Thursday. The firm issued a hold rating on the bank’s stock.

Ohio Valley Banc Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of OVBC stock traded up $0.28 on Thursday, hitting $24.50. The stock had a trading volume of 791 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,908. The business has a 50 day moving average of $24.42 and a 200 day moving average of $24.97. The stock has a market cap of $117.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.81 and a beta of 0.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90. Ohio Valley Banc has a 12-month low of $21.90 and a 12-month high of $32.49.

Ohio Valley Banc (NASDAQ:OVBC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The bank reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $14.33 million during the quarter. Ohio Valley Banc had a net margin of 21.52% and a return on equity of 9.83%.

Ohio Valley Banc Increases Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ohio Valley Banc

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 10th. Investors of record on Friday, July 28th will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 27th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.59%. This is a positive change from Ohio Valley Banc’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Ohio Valley Banc’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.00%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OVBC. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new position in shares of Ohio Valley Banc in the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in shares of Ohio Valley Banc in the first quarter valued at approximately $201,000. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Ohio Valley Banc by 12.4% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,129 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $336,000 after acquiring an additional 1,224 shares during the period. CI Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Ohio Valley Banc in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $816,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Ohio Valley Banc by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 37,500 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $990,000 after acquiring an additional 1,077 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 20.89% of the company’s stock.

Ohio Valley Banc Company Profile

Ohio Valley Banc Corp. operates as the bank holding company for The Ohio Valley Bank Company that provides commercial and consumer banking products and services. The company operates in two segments, Banking and Consumer Finance. It accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, time, and money market accounts, as well as individual retirement accounts, demand deposits, NOW accounts, and certificates of deposit.

