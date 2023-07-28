OFG Bancorp (OFG) To Go Ex-Dividend on September 28th

OFG Bancorp (NYSE:OFG – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, July 26th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 29th will be given a dividend of 0.22 per share by the bank on Monday, October 16th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 28th.

OFG Bancorp has raised its dividend payment by an average of 35.7% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 3 years. OFG Bancorp has a dividend payout ratio of 25.0% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect OFG Bancorp to earn $3.70 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.88 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 23.8%.

NYSE:OFG traded up $0.45 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $33.21. The stock had a trading volume of 76,938 shares, compared to its average volume of 270,486. The company has a market capitalization of $1.58 billion, a PE ratio of 8.79 and a beta of 1.04. OFG Bancorp has a twelve month low of $22.34 and a twelve month high of $34.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.90.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on OFG Bancorp from $32.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st. StockNews.com began coverage on OFG Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

In other OFG Bancorp news, CEO Jose Rafael Fernandez sold 20,152 shares of OFG Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.89, for a total value of $562,039.28. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 439,034 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,244,658.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO Jose Rafael Fernandez sold 20,152 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.89, for a total transaction of $562,039.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 439,034 shares in the company, valued at $12,244,658.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Ganesh Kumar sold 7,812 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.75, for a total value of $263,655.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 141,921 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,789,833.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 35,436 shares of company stock valued at $1,077,800. Corporate insiders own 3.11% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in OFG Bancorp by 1,956.2% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 178,726 shares of the bank’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 170,034 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its stake in OFG Bancorp by 734.8% during the 2nd quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 1,678 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,477 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP boosted its stake in shares of OFG Bancorp by 101.3% in the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 2,562 shares of the bank’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 1,289 shares during the last quarter. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of OFG Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth approximately $188,000. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of OFG Bancorp by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 8,532 shares of the bank’s stock worth $213,000 after buying an additional 676 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.68% of the company’s stock.

OFG Bancorp, a financial holding company, provides a range of banking and financial services. It operates through three segments: Banking, Wealth Management, and Treasury. The company offers checking and savings accounts, as well as time deposit products; commercial, consumer, auto leasing, and mortgage lending services; financial planning and insurance services; and corporate and individual trust, and retirement services.

