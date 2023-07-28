Oceaneering International (NYSE:OII) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.12 EPS

Oceaneering International (NYSE:OII – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The oil and gas company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by ($0.12), Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $597.91 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $600.33 million. Oceaneering International had a return on equity of 10.61% and a net margin of 2.89%. Oceaneering International’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.07 earnings per share.
Oceaneering International stock opened at $21.68 on Friday. Oceaneering International has a 52 week low of $7.25 and a 52 week high of $23.81. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $19.03 and a 200-day moving average of $18.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a current ratio of 2.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.94 and a beta of 2.84.
Insider Activity at Oceaneering International
In related news, Director Deanna L. Goodwin sold 48,303 shares of Oceaneering International stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.57, for a total transaction of $800,380.71. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 19,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $329,726.43. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 2.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Oceaneering International in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.
Oceaneering International Company Profile
Oceaneering International, Inc provides engineered services and products, and robotic solutions to the offshore energy, defense, aerospace, manufacturing, and entertainment industries worldwide. The company's Subsea Robotics segment provides remotely operated vehicles (ROVs) for drill support and vessel-based services, including subsea hardware installation, construction, pipeline inspection, survey and facilities inspection, maintenance, and repair.
