Ocado Group (LON:OCDO) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Shore Capital

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Ocado Group from GBX 450 ($5.77) to GBX 400 ($5.13) and set an underweight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 20th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Ocado Group from GBX 740 ($9.49) to GBX 640 ($8.21) and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Ocado Group in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. They set a hold rating and a GBX 550 ($7.05) price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 642.20 ($8.23).

OCDO opened at GBX 952.60 ($12.21) on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.92, a quick ratio of 2.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 98.49. The stock has a market capitalization of £7.88 billion, a PE ratio of -1,587.67 and a beta of 1.37. Ocado Group has a 1-year low of GBX 342 ($4.39) and a 1-year high of GBX 1,017 ($13.04). The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 521.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 548.59.

Ocado Group plc operates as an online grocery retailer in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through three segments: Retail, UK Solutions & Logistics, and International Solutions. The company sells general merchandise and grocery products on its Ocado.com, as well as provides online retail solutions to corporate customers; and customer fulfillment center and logistics services.

