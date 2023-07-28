Oatly Group (NASDAQ:OTLY) Shares Gap Down to $2.17

Oatly Group AB (NASDAQ:OTLY – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $2.17, but opened at $1.87. Oatly Group shares last traded at $1.64, with a volume of 5,997,077 shares trading hands.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on OTLY shares. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Oatly Group from $6.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Friday, May 12th. BNP Paribas lowered shares of Oatly Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.61.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $1.92 and its 200 day moving average is $2.17.

Oatly Group ( NASDAQ:OTLY Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13). The business had revenue of $195.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $188.25 million. Oatly Group had a negative net margin of 50.64% and a negative return on equity of 44.48%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.15) EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Oatly Group AB will post -0.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of Oatly Group in the 4th quarter worth about $284,000. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in Oatly Group by 42.5% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 105,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $255,000 after purchasing an additional 31,423 shares in the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS bought a new position in Oatly Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $300,000. Banque Pictet & Cie SA bought a new position in Oatly Group in the 1st quarter worth about $4,356,000. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its stake in Oatly Group by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 717,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,735,000 after purchasing an additional 55,547 shares in the last quarter. 21.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Oatly Group AB, an oatmilk company, provides a range of plant-based dairy products made from oats in Sweden. It offers Barista edition oatmilk, oatgurts, frozen desserts, ice-creams, and yogurts; cooking products, including cooking cream, in regular and organic, Crème Fraiche, whipping cream, vanilla custard and spreads in a variety of flavors; and ready-to-go drinks.

