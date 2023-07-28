NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR) Shares Bought by Marks Group Wealth Management Inc

Marks Group Wealth Management Inc boosted its position in shares of NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR – Free Report) by 0.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 564 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 2 shares during the period. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc’s holdings in NVR were worth $3,143,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its holdings in shares of NVR by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 1,065 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,912,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of NVR by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 882 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,068,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of NVR by 1.3% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,169 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $6,514,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the period. D Orazio & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of NVR in the first quarter valued at approximately $212,000. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NVR in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,401,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.53% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Chairman Paul C. Saville sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5,800.54, for a total transaction of $17,401,620.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 106,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $619,845,704.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Chairman Paul C. Saville sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5,800.54, for a total transaction of $17,401,620.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 106,860 shares in the company, valued at $619,845,704.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Chairman Paul C. Saville sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5,877.00, for a total value of $11,754,000.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 106,860 shares in the company, valued at $628,016,220. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 11,643 shares of company stock valued at $68,128,926 over the last quarter. Insiders own 8.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on NVR shares. StockNews.com raised NVR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Bank of America upped their price objective on NVR from $6,500.00 to $7,200.00 in a report on Wednesday. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of NVR in a report on Wednesday, June 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on NVR in a report on Wednesday, May 31st. They set a “sell” rating and a $4,400.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $5,246.67.

NVR stock traded down $81.27 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $6,301.71. The stock had a trading volume of 36,045 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,718. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 7.20 and a quick ratio of 3.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.45, a PEG ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 1.02. NVR, Inc. has a 1-year low of $3,816.55 and a 1-year high of $6,474.53. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $6,005.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5,595.25.

NVR (NYSE:NVR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The construction company reported $116.54 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $103.76 by $12.78. The business had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.39 billion. NVR had a return on equity of 44.26% and a net margin of 16.44%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $123.65 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that NVR, Inc. will post 408.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NVR, Inc operates as a homebuilder in the United States. The company operates through, Homebuilding and Mortgage Banking segments. It engages in the construction and sale of single-family detached homes, townhomes, and condominium buildings under the Ryan Homes, NVHomes, and Heartland Homes names. The company markets its Ryan Homes products to first-time and first-time move-up buyers; and NVHomes and Heartland Homes products to move-up and luxury buyers.

