Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE) Shares Purchased by Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC

Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC raised its position in shares of Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE – Free Report) by 67.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,508 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,011 shares during the quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC’s holdings in Nucor were worth $387,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in Nucor by 95.4% during the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,514 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $162,000 after purchasing an additional 739 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. bought a new position in Nucor during the 4th quarter valued at $226,000. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Nucor by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,004 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $264,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its stake in Nucor by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 124,845 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $16,532,000 after purchasing an additional 5,255 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Nucor by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,102 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $325,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. 79.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NUE has been the subject of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Nucor from $130.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Friday, July 14th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Nucor from $145.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. StockNews.com raised Nucor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. BNP Paribas raised Nucor from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $191.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 5th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on Nucor from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Nucor presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $160.33.

Shares of NYSE:NUE traded up $0.38 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $168.81. 384,512 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,678,835. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a current ratio of 3.82. Nucor Co. has a 52-week low of $102.86 and a 52-week high of $182.68. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $154.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $154.79. The company has a market capitalization of $42.41 billion, a PE ratio of 7.78 and a beta of 1.60.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 24th. The basic materials company reported $5.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.59 by $0.22. Nucor had a return on equity of 28.00% and a net margin of 14.81%. The company had revenue of $9.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.62 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $9.67 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Nucor Co. will post 18.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be given a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. Nucor’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.42%.

Nucor announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Thursday, May 11th that allows the company to repurchase $4.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the basic materials company to purchase up to 11.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Nucor Corporation engages in manufacture and sale of steel and steel products. The company's Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling products; and bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and engineered special bar quality products.

