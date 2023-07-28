NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG) Shares Bought by Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC

Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG – Free Report) by 80.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,977 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,901 shares during the quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC’s holdings in NRG Energy were worth $376,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in NRG. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in NRG Energy by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 39,743 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,525,000 after buying an additional 2,422 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in NRG Energy by 12.7% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 15,350 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $589,000 after buying an additional 1,727 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in shares of NRG Energy by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 427,433 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $16,396,000 after purchasing an additional 24,792 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its holdings in NRG Energy by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 32,760 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,257,000 after acquiring an additional 2,028 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in NRG Energy by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 229,581 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $9,243,000 after acquiring an additional 14,574 shares during the period. 98.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NRG traded up $0.19 on Friday, reaching $37.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,099,293 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,555,032. The business’s 50 day moving average is $35.64 and its 200 day moving average is $34.19. NRG Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $30.25 and a 1 year high of $45.80. The stock has a market cap of $8.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.66, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.92.

NRG Energy ( NYSE:NRG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.90 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $7.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.11 billion. NRG Energy had a negative net margin of 5.90% and a positive return on equity of 17.12%. As a group, research analysts forecast that NRG Energy, Inc. will post 4.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.3775 per share. This represents a $1.51 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.03%. This is a positive change from NRG Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 31st. NRG Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -19.04%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on NRG shares. Bank of America increased their price target on NRG Energy from $43.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. StockNews.com started coverage on NRG Energy in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on NRG Energy from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on NRG Energy from $40.00 to $42.00 in a report on Monday, June 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, NRG Energy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.50.

NRG Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated power company in the United States. It operates through Texas, East, and West segments. The company is involved in producing and selling electricity and related products and services to approximately residential, commercial, industrial, and wholesale customers.

