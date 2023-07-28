NOV (NYSE:NOV) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.10 EPS

NOV (NYSE:NOV – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.10, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $2.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.07 billion. NOV had a return on equity of 6.51% and a net margin of 4.33%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.18 EPS.

NOV Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:NOV traded down $0.32 during trading on Thursday, reaching $18.53. The company had a trading volume of 8,298,056 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,493,660. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 1.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 2.35 and a quick ratio of 1.47. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $16.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.77. NOV has a fifty-two week low of $14.05 and a fifty-two week high of $24.83.

NOV Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 16th were paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 15th. NOV’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.81%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on NOV. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on NOV from $22.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Susquehanna cut their price objective on NOV from $29.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on NOV from $24.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Raymond James cut their price objective on NOV from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Finally, Capital One Financial started coverage on NOV in a research report on Friday, July 14th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $24.07.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NOV. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in shares of NOV by 94.4% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,287 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 625 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in NOV in the first quarter worth $34,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of NOV by 66.0% in the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 2,491 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 990 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP purchased a new position in shares of NOV in the first quarter valued at $53,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in shares of NOV in the first quarter valued at $84,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.60% of the company’s stock.

About NOV

NOV Inc designs, constructs, manufactures, and sells systems, components, and products for oil and gas drilling and production, and industrial and renewable energy sectors worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Wellbore Technologies, Completion & Production Solutions, and Rig Technologies.

