Norwegian Cruise Line (NYSE:NCLH) Shares Gap Up to $20.77

Shares of Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH – Get Free Report) gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $20.77, but opened at $21.99. Norwegian Cruise Line shares last traded at $21.53, with a volume of 3,378,476 shares changing hands.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NCLH has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded Norwegian Cruise Line from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Norwegian Cruise Line from $12.00 to $14.50 in a report on Thursday, July 6th. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $17.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Monday, June 12th. Truist Financial downgraded shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $17.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $15.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Monday, June 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Norwegian Cruise Line presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.96.

Norwegian Cruise Line Trading Up 2.0 %

The company has a current ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 184.14. The firm has a market cap of $9.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.38 and a beta of 2.59. The business’s 50-day moving average is $18.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.38.

Insider Activity at Norwegian Cruise Line

Norwegian Cruise Line ( NYSE:NCLH Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.51) by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $1.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.74 billion. Norwegian Cruise Line had a negative net margin of 23.54% and a negative return on equity of 448.59%. Norwegian Cruise Line’s quarterly revenue was up 249.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.90) EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Norwegian Cruise Line news, EVP Daniel S. Farkas sold 38,000 shares of Norwegian Cruise Line stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.46, for a total transaction of $739,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 244,261 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,753,319.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, EVP Daniel S. Farkas sold 38,000 shares of Norwegian Cruise Line stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.46, for a total value of $739,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 244,261 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,753,319.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Mark Kempa sold 4,700 shares of Norwegian Cruise Line stock in a transaction on Friday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.04, for a total transaction of $75,388.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 241,021 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,865,976.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 358,511 shares of company stock valued at $6,654,392 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.87% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Norwegian Cruise Line

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in Norwegian Cruise Line by 16.3% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 29,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $638,000 after buying an additional 4,081 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its position in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 20.1% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 55,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,220,000 after purchasing an additional 9,335 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 4.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,085,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $483,242,000 after purchasing an additional 882,556 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line during the first quarter worth approximately $1,515,000. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 7.2% during the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 67,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,485,000 after purchasing an additional 4,570 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.22% of the company’s stock.

About Norwegian Cruise Line

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a cruise company in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Norwegian Cruise Line, Oceania Cruises, and Regent Seven Seas Cruises brands. It offers itineraries ranging from three days to a 180-days calling on various locations, including destinations in Scandinavia, Russia, the Mediterranean, the Greek Isles, Alaska, Canada and New England, Hawaii, Asia, Tahiti and the South Pacific, Australia and New Zealand, Africa, India, South America, the Panama Canal, and the Caribbean.

